Local charges dismissed against Chilean men accused of breaking into Joe Burrow’s home

CLARK COUNTY — The four Chilean men arrested in Clark County and accused of breaking into Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home will no longer face local charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Clark County Daniel Driscoll announced on Friday that the charges filed in Clark County Municipal Court against Sergio Cabello, Alexander Huaiquil-Chavez, Bastian Morales, and Jordan Sanchez have been dismissed.

Driscoll cited the federal charges that were recently filed against the men, as well as three other Chilean men, in connection to the string of burglaries at homes of prominent professional athletes around the country, including Burrow and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“As Hamilton County and the Federal Government are better equipped to handle the heavy economic toll of housing and prosecuting these individuals and the victims of all of their alleged crimes reside outside of this jurisdiction, I believe the case should be prosecuted elsewhere,” Driscoll wrote in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Burrow’s Hamilton County home was burglarized on Dec. 9, 2024, while he was in Dallas playing the Cowboys.

Investigators discovered a trail camera image of a man carrying a luggage and walking through the wooded area behind the home, the United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio’s office said.

Authorities tracked the men from Hamilton County to Flordia, then back to Ohio, according to a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court.

The vehicle used in the burglary was found at the La Quinta hotel on University Boulevard in Fairborn.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped the car on Interstate 70 in Clark County for a traffic violation on Jan. 10.

According to the office, a phone analysis found that Cabello reportedly deleted photos of the stolen items and the back of the victim’s house during the traffic stop with OSHP, ultimately falsifying records in a federal investigation.

One of the photos included a photo of the back of the football players’ house, according to the criminal complaint.

“Additional cell phone analysis revealed other photos of the defendants in southeast Florida days after the burglary with luxury luggage and wearing the stolen jewelry,” the office said.

>> PHOTOS: Items believed to be taken on same day as Joe Burrow home break-in

A photo released by FBI Cincinnati shows one of the men wearing a “JB9″ chain and several designer bags.

According to a criminal complaint, the men are accused of stealing nearly $300,000 worth of designer luggage, glasses, wristwatches, and jewelry from Burrow’s house.

The office confirmed that troopers located punch tools to break glass, an old Louisiana State University shirt, and a Cincinnati Bengals hat believed to be stolen from the victim’s house.

OSHP body camera footage obtained by News Center 7 shows troopers searching the vehicle and finding the sports memorabilia.

The men were arrested at the time of the traffic stop.

0 of 31 OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow. OSP Confiscates items believed to be stolen from Joe Burrow's Home The Ohio State HIghway Patrol search an SUV and find items they believe may have been stolen from the home of Bengals' Quarterback Joe Burrow.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group