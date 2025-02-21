Ohio Task Force 1 returning from Kentucky floods search & rescue efforts

VANDALIA — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) is heading home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The team received demobilization orders on Thursday to return home as Kentucky transitions from rescue operations to stabilization efforts.

They’re expected to return to the Vandalia headquarters late Friday morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

OH-TF1 was activated on Saturday and left on Sunday for Perry County, Kentucky to assist in search and rescue following deadly flooding in the state.

The 47-person team spent three days conducting search and rescue missions in Martin and Floyd counties.

They used bots and UTVs to access communities cut off by flood waters.

The team also worked with search and rescue teams from Indiana and Missouri to assist with evacuations.

“It was a pleasure to serve our Kentucky neighbors along side such dedicated teams,” an OH-TF1 spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group