Officers respond to reported armed robbery at local Domino’s

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza in Dayton.
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Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to Domino’s Pizza at the 1800 block of N. Main Street on a reported armed robbery, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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News Center 7 checked online jail records.
It shows that two men were arrested on Mary Avenue between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. near Domino’s Pizza on N. Main Street.
Mark Coats, Jr., and Antonio Greene are both in custody after they were arrested on Mary Avenue.
Both were booked on a felony count of robbery with force/threat. It is currently unconfirmed if they were arrested in connection with the robbery at Domino’s Pizza.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to confirm if these are suspects and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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