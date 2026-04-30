Man found dead inside St. Marys home; Police deem it suspicious, launch investigation

ST. MARYS — St. Marys Police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old man.

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Officers and personnel from the St. Marys Fire Department were called to a home in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on Sunday on reports of an unresponsive man.

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The man, later identified as Christopher Slone, had been found inside the home by a family member and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Police Chief Lucas Turpin.

The circumstances surrounding Slone’s death are considered suspicious, leading police to launch an investigation.

Officers and the Auglaize and Lucas County Coroner’s Offices are working to determine Slone’s cause and manner of death.

Police added that there is no confirmed threat to the public at this time.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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