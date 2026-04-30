Local woman decides to keep lottery ticket, wins over $1 million jackpot

SPRINGFIELD — A local woman won big after she decided to keep her purchased lottery ticket in Clark County.

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A Springfield woman purchased a $20 EZ Jackpot USA ticket at Che’s Rustic Lounge on Bechtle Avenue on April 15.

She originally did not want the purchased ticket but was afraid to switch it. The woman kept it after hearing about other people winning on “mistake tickets,” and won the jackpot worth over $1.8 million, according to the Ohio Lottery.

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The Che’s Rustic Lounge staff tried several times to validate the ticket but failed. The woman started to doubt whether the ticket was real.

After holding onto the ticket for several days, she went to an Ohio Lottery regional office, and the ticket validated.

The woman will receive over $1.3 million after taxes. She plans to pay off her house, her car, some medical bills, and then meet with a financial advisor to help invest the rest, the Ohio Lottery said.

The starting price for the EZPlay Jackpot USA game is $1 million. It offers players a chance to win twice on each ticket.

The odds of winning are 1 in 4.22.

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