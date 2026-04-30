‘What can you do;’ Drivers continue to see high gas prices across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers continue to be impacted by soaring gas prices across the region.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is on Pump Patrol this morning. He walks you through the prices you can expect as the gas pump LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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Gas hit $5 in parts of the Miami Valley on Wednesday, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

It is the highest gas prices we’ve seen across the region in years.

Hershovitz says it’s all tied to the ongoing war with Iran and its impact on the global oil market.

Now, drivers are just trying to figure out how to fit almost $5 a gallon gas into their budget.

“Yesterday, I paid $3.59 per gallon in my other car. And then today, $3.99. I mean, $4.99, I mean,” said Aaron Foreman. “I work in a nonprofit, like this is just what can you do?”

An oil expert with GasBuddy.com said in his 20 years following gas prices, he’s never seen jumps as we’ve seen in the last 24 hours.

The average gas price in Ohio is $4.46 per gallon, according to AAA.

That is an increase of almost 20 cents since Wednesday across Ohio.

That is above the national average of $4.30.

The highest average gas price across the region is in Clark County. It is averaging $4.57 per gallon, AAA said.

Visit this website to find the lowest gas prices in your neighborhood.

We will continue to follow this story.

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