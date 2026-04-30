Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash at busy Dayton street, report says

DAYTON — A man was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Police and medics responded at 4:40 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Smithville Road on a reported crash, according to the Dayton Police crash report.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2014 Gray Chevrolet Cobalt was leaving an apartment complex when the 24-year-old female driver tried to turn right onto South Smithville Road.

She failed to yield the right of way, and the car hit a 2005 Black Harley Davidson Fat Boy from an angle, the crash report stated.

The motorcycle was going southbound in the right lane of South Smithville Road.

Medics transported the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old man, to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, the report stated.

The Chevy Cobalt driver was injured.

Two other passengers were also in the Chevy Cobalt at the time of the crash. Neither was injured.

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