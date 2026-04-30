1 in custody after argument leads to stabbing in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A person is in custody after an argument led to a stabbing in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday night.

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Officers and medics responded just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, to a reported stabbing in the 100 block of Delaware Avenue, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

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An initial investigation determined that a 35-year-old man was arguing with a 32-year-old woman. He allegedly yelled and hit the woman.

She reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man. He left the scene, but officers found him, Sgt. Bailey said.

Medics transported both the man and woman to different hospitals for their injuries.

Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. Dayton police said that he was already on parole for burglary and aggravated burglary.

The incident remains under investigation.

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