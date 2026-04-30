Olivia Rodrigo announces 2 nights in Ohio as part of new tour

COLUMBUS — Grammy-award-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road this fall and bringing her tour to Ohio for two nights.

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Rodrigo, 23, announced “The Unraveled Tour” on Thursday morning.

Among the over 60 dates are two back-to-back nights in Columbus.

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Rodrigo will play at the Schottenstein Center on Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, with opener Wolf Alice.

The tour is in support of her upcoming album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” that’s set to be released in June.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 7, at noon on her website.

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