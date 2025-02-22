WATCH: Driver crashes into Ohio police department then leaves

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Police are looking for a woman who crashed into an Ohio police department last week.

The crash happened at the Brunswick Hills Police Department in Medina County before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Surveillance video from the department shows the driver of a blue pickup truck backing out of a parking spot.

The woman runs into a fence post and gets out to check the damage.

The department said the woman looked into the camera and said an expletive before driving away.

Anyone who knows the driver is asked to contact the Brunswick Hills Police Department at (330) 225-2081.

The department said the woman had some citations waiting for her.

