Police officer killed while responding to shooting at Pennsylvania hospital

PENNSYLVANIA — A police officer was killed Saturday after responding to a shooting at a central Pennsylvania hospital, according to the AP.

The officer who died in the shooting at the UPMC Memorial Hospital in York was identified as Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department.

A gunman also died, officials said. Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured.

Law enforcement is on the premises and is managing the situation, Susan Manko, vice president of public relations for UPMC, said in an emailed statement.

The hospital asked employees who were not scheduled to work Saturday to stay home. Families of patients arriving on site should report to the parking lot of the OSS building across the street from the hospital, Manko said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he is on the way to the hospital after being briefed on the shooting. He said the hospital is “secure.”

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital that opened in 2019 in York, a city of about 40,000 people known for its creation of York Peppermint Patties in 1940.

