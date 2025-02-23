Loose dogs an ongoing problem neighbors say after man attacked

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after being mauled by dogs in a Dayton neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with neighbors about the problem of loose dogs on their street LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

RELATED>> 1 hospitalized after dog attack in Dayton

TRENDING STORIES:

The attack happened on Kensington Avenue Saturday afternoon. A neighbor captured the event on their doorbell camera.

“You know, you want to be able to walk in your neighborhood and be safe,” Tamika Warren, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Warren says people need to be more accountable for where their dogs are.

“It’s scary. It needs to be handled,” Warren said.

The doorbell video shows neighbors helping the man escape while the dogs chased a passing car.

According to a Dayton police sergeant, two of the dogs involved were captured by the Animal Resource Center, also known as ARC.

ARC has been over capacity for weeks, and is currently housing 20 dogs over their limit.

The man that was attacked has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

If you encounter a loose dog, authorities ask that you report it immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group