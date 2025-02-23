Musk sends federal employees email saying they must document their work or resign

Federal workers will have to document everything they did last week or face resignation, according to our news affiliate CBS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This new guidance come from a post made on social media by Musk, the head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, CBS says.

The email instructed federal workers to respond with five bullet points of what they accomplished in the past week, excluding classified information, according to CBS.

TRENDING STORIES:

The email says the deadline for the responses is Monday at midnight, according to CBS.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk said.

“We want to make government smaller, more efficient,” Trump said. “We want to keep the best people, and we’re not going to keep the worst people. And you know, we’re doing another thing, if they don’t report for work, we’re firing them. In other words, you have to go to the office.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group