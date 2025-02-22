Child hospitalized with ‘severe injuries’ after dog attack

SPRINGFIELD — A child is in the hospital Saturday after they were attacked by a dog in Springfield, according to Springfield police.

The child was taken by CareFlight to Springfield Regional Medical Center for their injuries, police say.

According to police, the child has ‘severe injuries.’

The attack was near the 400 block of W Euclid Ave at around 3:50 p.m., police confirm.

