Firefighters battling house fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Moraine Saturday afternoon, a Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

Moraine fire crews were called to the 300 block of Blumen Lane on reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m.

The dispatcher said there were no reports of injuries.

Video from an iWitness 7 viewer shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

