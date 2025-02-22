Firefighters battling house fire in Moraine

MORAINE — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Moraine Saturday afternoon, a Moraine Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.
Moraine fire crews were called to the 300 block of Blumen Lane on reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m.
The dispatcher said there were no reports of injuries.
Video from an iWitness 7 viewer shows flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
