1 hospitalized after dog attack in Dayton

DAYTON — A male was taken to the hospital after a dog attack in Dayton Saturday afternoon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:20 p.m.

The male was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton police on scene.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is on scene.

Police told News Center 7 that it is unclear how many dogs were involved in the attack, but they are not all contained.

