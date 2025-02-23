Piqua to honor military service with banner display, applications open now

PIQUA — The City of Piqua is starting a program to honor veterans and active service members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The city will be displaying banners with names and photos of Piqua service members and veterans from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.

The banners will be displayed on East Ash Street from Spring Street to the CSX railroad overpass.

Piqua veterans and service members may apply, and individuals can apply on behalf of an eligible person, to have their photo, name and years of service on the banner. Applicants must be able to provide proof of military status and residency.

Once the city is done displaying the banners, they will be available for pick-up.

The city will be limiting the program to 75 applicants on a first-come, first served basis. The deadline to apply is April 15.

For more information on submissions, visit piquaoh.gov/veteranbanner or contact Community Development Manager Cyndi Potter at 937.778.2046 or cpotter@piquaoh.gov.

