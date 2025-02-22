Ohio’s long-term care tool expanded to include over 1,700 facilities

The Ohio Department of Aging is expanding their Navigator tool to include assisted living facilities to help Ohioans weigh their long-term care options.

The Ohio Long-Term Care Quality Navigator, formerly known as the Ohio Nursing Home Quality Navigator, has been enhanced, the DOA says.

This is an online tool, according to the DOA, that allows users to see information about long-term care facilities in Ohio.

Along with the name change, the DOA says they have added nearly 800 assisted living facilities to the navigator. The tool still allows users to access the information for the 930 nursing homes that were already on the site, the DOA says.

“When it comes to Ohioans choosing where to get care for themselves or a loved one, the most important thing is making sure people are confident that they have all the data and knowledge they need to make an informed decision,” said Governor DeWine. “By adding assisted living facilities to our Navigator, we are now providing detailed information on over 1,700 long-term care facilities, all in one place. This powerful tool will help more people choose the best place for their needs.”

For more information on the navigator, go to Aging.Ohio.gov/Navigator

