Paramedic bit by dog while responding to call in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A paramedic was bit by a dog while responding to a medical call Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Titus Avenue in Harrison Township after 7:30 a.m.

The paramedic sustained minor injuries, but it is not clear if they were transported to the hospital.

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center responded to the incident, according to the spokesperson.

Additional information was not immediately available.

