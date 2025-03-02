Hundreds protest Elon Musk, Department of Government Efficiency at local Tesla Service Center

MORAINE, Montgomery County — Over 200 people gathered to protest Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency in Moraine Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, protestors lined both sides of the street in front of the Tesla Service Center along Dorothy Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who attended the protest told News Center 7 that they’re worried about thousands of people losing services and benefits because of the widespread federal layoffs.

“We are gonna take to the streets for as long as it takes until we make things better,” Julie Mettert-Vann said.

Organizers said they will have another protest next weekend to show support for workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

More than 38,000 people work at the base, including military, civilians and contractors.

Both President Donald Trump and Musk say the layoffs are part of an effort to save the country money.

The goal is to transform federal spending of contracts and grants, as well as be more transparent about how the federal government uses taxpayer money, according to the White House.

“He’s anxious to share what he’s finding, and a lot of things he’s told me in our private meetings, has said we have to make sure all the members understand the degree of the fraud, waste and abuse and how egregious it is,” House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said.

The president says he will use the savings from the Department of Efficiency’s effort to decrease the country’s $36 trillion debt.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group