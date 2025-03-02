‘He saved us;’ Student thankful for bus driver after fire

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland Heights school bus caught fire Thursday morning, and 11-year-old Amira Brown is thankful for her bus driver’s quick action, originally reported by our news partner Cleveland 19.

“I remember when I first got on the bus and it smelled like gas,” Amira said to Cleveland 19. “There was smoke coming inside the bus and there was smoke coming outside the bus and it was black and that’s when Mr. P told us to get off the bus quickly.”

The bus was less than a mile from Monticello Middle School. Amira told Cleveland 19 the bust burst into flames within minutes of them getting to safety.

“We was running down the street and that’s when the bus caught on fire,” the sixth grader recalled.

The school says the fire started behind the rear wheels. There were 15 kids aboard the bus when it was evacuated, none were hurt in the fire, according to Cleveland 19, Amira says that is thanks to their bus driver.

“He was the hero of the bus, and we didn’t know what to do so he saved us,” said Amir.

