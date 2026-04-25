1 injured, 1 in custody after reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton on Friday night.

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The shooting was reported on N Upland Avenue after 9 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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The supervisor said one person is injured and one person is in custody, but additional details weren’t immediately available.

Dayton police and fire crews are on scene.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

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