Shootout involving security guard in Ohio under investigation

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a shootout involving a security guard in Ohio on Friday morning.

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The shooting happened in the area of Breckville and Snowville roads in Cuyahoga County before 7:30 a.m., according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19.

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Upon arrival, police found that the shooting involved a private security guard and one other person.

The security guard had been shot multiple times, and the other person was shot at least once, WOIO-19 reported.

Medics transported the security guard to a hospital.

Authorities said the other person involved took themselves to the hospital.

Both people involved have undergone surgery, but their current conditions aren’t known.

This shooting remains under investigation.

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