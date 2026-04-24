Man charged after road rage leads to shots fired

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges after deputies said road rage led to shots being fired on Wednesday.

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Jamir Smith was formally charged with felonious assault, discharge of a firearm over a roadway, and having weapons while under disability.

Deputies were called to the area of North Dixie Drive and Harding Avenue for reports of a person firing a gun.

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Authorities were able to quickly identify and locate both vehicles involved, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Several people were detained during the response, and two people were arrested.

After further investigation, one person was released from custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

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