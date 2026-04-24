Greenon Local Schools places athletic director on leave

ENON — Greenon Local Schools placed its athletic director on leave this week.

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Brandon Weems was placed on leave on Wednesday, a district representative confirmed to News Center 7 on Friday.

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The move came after “an incident at the varsity baseball game” on Tuesday evening.

“The district is currently investigating the situation. At this time, we are unable to provide additional details,” the representative said.

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