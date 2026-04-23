Mother, boyfriend facing charges after social media video captures alleged child abuse

DAYTON — A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges in connection with a child abuse investigation in Dayton.

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Heather Pippen and Stephanas Golden were charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Thursday.

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Pippen was charged with three counts of complicity, and one count each of domestic violence, assault, and endangering children, according to municipal court records.

Golden was charged with one count each of endangering children, domestic violence, and assault

They both pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday and were given a $100,000 bail, according to court records.

As previously reported, this case is connected to a viral social media video.

On Tuesday, News Center 7 watched as Dayton police were at a house on Wroe Avenue.

It was the second time that officers were at the home for a child endangering complaint.

Monday night, a dad asked for a welfare check on his 15-year-old daughter, who lives here.

“Based on some information he had received from her about some possible abuse in the household,” Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department said.

Police said they spoke with the man and woman who live there and the 15-year-old.

She was not willing to explain what led to what they called “a small injury” to her lip.

“So at that point, they did not have enough information to make an arrest. They did, however, file a complaint and made a referral to Montgomery County Children Services,” Shledon said.

Officers came back to the home for another welfare check on Tuesday.

Police said people outside the home made the department aware of a video on social media that showed a man beating a 10-year-old girl inside the house.

“As we interview the juveniles and process this evidence, there’s a possibility that this will be upgraded to a felony child endangering. And there also may be other crimes that we can charge them with,” Sheldon said.

As a result of the investigation, children services took seven children from the house.

Police said Pippen is the mother of five children in the home and the aunt of the other two.

Golden is Pippen’s boyfriend and isn’t the father of any of the seven children removed.

Golden and Pippen were arrested on scene.

The kids were all taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

Golden and Pippen are both scheduled to be in court on May 4.

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