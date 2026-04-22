Social media video showing alleged child abuse leads to arrest of mother, boyfriend

DAYTON — A video circulating on social media led to the arrest of a mother and her boyfriend in Dayton on Tuesday.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell is following this story. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Dayton officers were first called to a home on Wroe Avenue on Monday night after the father of a teenager who lived there was concerned for her safety, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

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Officers made contact with a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman.

Sheldon said the couple was reluctant to let the officers speak with the teen, but when they did, they noticed an injury to her lip.

The teen did not want to explain what had happened.

There was not enough information for an arrest at that time, Sheldon said.

Officers left the scene and filed a complaint with Montgomery County Children Services.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called back to the home for a welfare check after they were made aware of a video circulating on social media that allegedly showed a child being beaten by the 40-year-old man.

After an investigation, the woman and man were taken into custody on misdeamoner charges of child endangering, resisting arrest, and obstruction.

Sheldon said the man attempted to resist arrest and broke his leg.

He was treated before being booked into jail.

Investigators also removed seven children from the home, of whom five were biological children of the 35-year-old woman.

The other children were believed to be related to the woman.

Fourteen dogs were also removed from the home.

Sheldon said it is believed the couple was running a dog breeding operation.

The couple is facing misdeamoner charges, but it is possible those charges will be upgraded as investigators continue to examine the evidence collected.

Police did not identify the suspects, but online jail records indicate that Heather Pippen and Stephanas Golden were arrested on Wroe Avenue on suspicion of child endangering, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest.

We will continue to follow this story.

Heather Pippen and Stephanas Golden (Montgomery County Jail)

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