Construction work on local roundabout to start Monday

Construction will shut down a busy intersection in Troy starting on Monday.
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Crews will be doing work at the Adams Street and Stounton/Riverside intersection.
The city posted detours for drivers.
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Questions can be directed to the contractor at 937–440–1736 or Troy’s Engineering Department at 937-339-9481.
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