Pair accused of trying to claim, sell elderly man’s house enter plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man and a woman charged in a deed fraud scheme have taken plea deals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Court records show that Terry Anderson and Angela Conley both recently pleaded guilty to two counts of felony tampering with government records.

One count of forgery and one count of theft from a person in a protected class were dismissed for both of them.

Court records show that their trial was scheduled to begin on June 8.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted about the fraud in October 2024.

Angela Croley and Terry Anderson allegedly created fake documents to claim and sell a home they didn’t own.

The original homeowner had been transferred to a nursing home.

Croley and Anderson are scheduled to appear in court for probation reports in July.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office encourages homeowners to take steps to protect their property.

One tool available is the Montgomery County Recorder’s Fraud Alert Notification System (FAN). To sign up, click here.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]