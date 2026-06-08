Man learns punishment for selling drugs near Dayton high school

DAYTON — A Dayton man has learned his punishment for dealing drugs near a public high school.

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Clifford Bernard, 48, was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for dealing drugs within 1,000 feet of a public high school, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

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Court documents indicate that Bernard possessed and distributed approximately one kilogram of fentanyl between July and September 2024.

Bernard sold the drugs at his house on Angier Drive, which is within 1,000 feet of Paul Dunbar High School.

Authorities arrested Bernard in October 2024.

During the arrest, they found $5,000 in cash on Bernard, according to the court.

Agents seized nearly one kilogram of fentanyl, a loaded gun and luxury items like jewelry and a vintage Pontiac Firebird while searching his home.

Bernard pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl within a school zone in February 2026.

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