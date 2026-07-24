Company builds new chicken coop for 10-year-old after fire

EATON — A Preble County girl is designing a new chicken coop after someone set hers on fire.

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News Center 7 previously reported that an intentionally set fire destroyed 10-year-old Carlee Watson’s 4-H project earlier this week.

Now, a Montgomery County business is making her a new one for free.

“When they called, I at first wasn’t sure that it was even real, because I mean, who offers such a generous gift?” Lindsay Watson, Carlee’s mother, said.

A Ring video captured the suspect, identified by police as Benjamin Heggs, setting the tarp on the coop on fire.

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The chickens were okay, but the coop was damaged.

“I just keep seeing post after post about it,” Jacob Wysong, sales manager of Timberline Portable Buildings, said.

Jacob and Kassaundra Wysong saw that video and knew they had to do something.

Timberline is building a brand new coop for Carlee free of charge.

“It wasn’t just like a yes for clout or for something like that. It was a yes because there was a need and they could meet it, which was the best part,” Kassaundra said.

After looking at what her coop would look like, it was time to pick out the colors.

Carlee’s choice — pink and white.

For her, it’s all about her chickens.

“My chickens get a new environment, and I get to keep this one clean,” Carlee said.

She’s excited for this new coop after what’s been a rough few days for their family.

“It means a lot, and being able to have something inside the yard that she can feel safe with, that helps a lot,” Scott Watson, Carlee’s father, said.

Now the crew will get to work putting it together and delivering it to the Watsons next week.

“I’m very, very excited,” Carlee said.

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