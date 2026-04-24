Dozens of deer test positive for deadly disease across 6 Ohio counties

OHIO — A portion of white-tailed deer that were taken during the 2025-26 hunting season tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

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Just over 6,600 deer were tested for CWD, with 40 positive samples being detected in Allen, Crawford, Hancock, Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties.

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The neurological disease is fatal to white-tailed deer and other similar species, according to ODNR. Once infected, there is no cure.

There is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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