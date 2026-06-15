‘People should stop;’ Neighbors say they don’t want to be next after 2 weekend shootings

DAYTON — Neighbors are worried after two shootings on Sunday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shootings happened hours apart in Dayton.

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The first shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the 2400 block of N. Main Street, as previously reported.

The second shooting was reported around 4:28 p.m. at the 200 block of Anna Street.

A woman called just after 4 p.m. and told dispatchers what she saw.

“Somebody just shot this guy, and he ran for our neighborhood,” she said. “I had my dark front door open, and I had a ka-pow, and the next thing I saw was a guy running. He had shorts on and a white T-shirt.”

This woman and other neighbors said that a possible shooter ran through their neighborhood and disappeared behind houses.

Patterson spoke anonymously with neighbors off because they don’t want to be shot next.

“I think it’s not good. I don’t like it. I feel like people should stop, but obviously it’s not going to be that simple,” the neighbor said.

This girl said that her family was outside moments before it happened. They were working on fixing up the front lawn.

Patterson said that the rain made them go back inside. Right after the rain stopped, they were about to go back outside and finish.

Then, it all happened.

The girl told Patterson that it is nerve-wracking and frustrating.

“My little sisters, especially because you know we could have just been there at the right moment, they could have just shot us for no reason,” she said.

She hopes to see more police patrols on her street.

“I feel like I see them driving everywhere except the worst areas,” she said.

Dayton Police said that person was transported to the hospital from the Anna Street shooting.

As for the N. Main Street shooting, a 911 caller described the victim’s condition.

“Is he moving at all?” the dispatcher asked.

“Nah,” the caller said.

“Is he trying to get up?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s laid out,” the caller answered.

“Do you know where he was shot?” asked the dispatcher.

“He was shot in the chest. He was shot in the chest,” the caller said.

Towards the start of the call, they said that it looked like the man was breathing. But minutes later, they said it looked like the victim had died.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department about the victim’s condition and information about both shootings.

We will continue to update both shootings.

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