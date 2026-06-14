Officers, medics respond to reported 2nd shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a second shooting in Dayton on Sunday.
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The second shooting was reported at around 4:28 p.m. at the 200 block of Anna Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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This is the second shooting that Dayton officers responded to on Sunday afternoon.
As previously reported, officers and medics responded around 2 p.m. to the 2400 block of North Main Street on a shooting near a convenience store.
News Center 7 is working to learn led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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