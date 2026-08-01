1 man hospitalized, police searching for suspect after shooting at apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in Montgomery County on Friday night.
News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Camargo Drive around 10:50 p.m.
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Deputies from the Harrison Township substation located one adult male who had been shot, according to a spokesperson.
The man received emergency first aid before being transported to a nearby hospital.
A search of the area was completed, and no suspects were located.
News Center 7 crews on the scene saw several sheriff’s cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the entrance to one apartment building.
The shooting is still under investigation.
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