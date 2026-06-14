Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Clark County neighborhood

NEW CARLISLE — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in New Carlisle on Sunday.

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The fire was reported at around 5:58 p.m. at the 300 block of N Pike Street, according to Clark County dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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