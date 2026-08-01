State Medical Board suspends license for doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients

BROWN COUNTY — The State Medical Board of Ohio has voted to suspend the medical license of a Brown County cardiologist accused of sexually assaulting patients during medical exams.

In a statement from the State Medical Board of Ohio, “A summary suspension suspends a license before a hearing based on clear and convincing evidence that continued practice by the licensee poses a danger of immediate and serious harm.”

The spokesperson for the board said that once the licensee has received notice of the suspension, they have 30 days to request a hearing and are entitled to a hearing within 7 to 15 business days.

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News Center 7 previously reported Ali Ghasemzadeh was arrested on Monday and charged with rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition.

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In a criminal complaint, a female patient alleges that Ghasemzadeh sexually assaulted her with an ultrasound probe during an appointment earlier in the month, without a legitimate medical purpose, according to our news partners, WCPO.

In a separate incident, Ghasemzadeh allegedly touched another patient’s breast inappropriately during a heart exam in 2025.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michele Harris said that Ghasemzadeh posed a public safety risk.

“With the accusations coming forward and that are still under investigation, there is concern for the state that there are other victims out there,” Harris said. “He actually used his position of trust and authority and violated multiple female patients.”

During the hearing on Wednesday, Ghasemzadeh was issued a $700,000 bond. He must also surrender his passport and is prohibited from leaving the state of Ohio.

Ghasemzadeh’s attorney, Joe Suhre, argued for a lower bond amount, stating that his client is not a flight risk.

“He has literally treated generations of Brown County residents with their heart issues,” Suhre said. “We’ve been aware of this investigation and have been coordinating with law enforcement and the prosecutor’s office since then.”

Since the Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Monday, County Prosecutor Zac Corbin said the number of victims has increased.

“I believe close to 10, now additional, potential victims,” Corbin said.

Ghasemzadeh is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 6. He is still being held in the Brown County Detention Center.

Anyone who believes they may have been subject to inappropriate conduct by Ghasemzadeh or anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Jeff Wolf at 937-378-4435, ext. 114.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone to come forward regardless of how much time has passed since the conduct with Ghasemzadeh.

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