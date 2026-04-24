Grandmother charged after infant dies of fentanyl poisoning

TOLEDO — A grandmother is facing charges after the death of her 9-month-old granddaughter.

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Makayla Huff died of acute fentanyl toxicity - ingested fentanyl, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to CBS-affiliate WTOL.

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Charged in Huff’s death is Taletha Kropp, 33, her grandmother, who was the only person with the infant.

Kropp faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Her bond was set at $1 million.

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