Father found guilty after 3-year-old daughter killed by his dogs

HAMILTON COUNTY — A father was found guilty on all counts in the death of his 3-year-old daughter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A judge found Warren Houston guilty of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and reckless endangerment, our news partners at WCPO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:TRENDING STORIES:

Three-year-old Kingsley Wright died on Dec. 27 after being mauled by multiple dogs at Houston’s home.

Prosecutors said Kingsley was asleep when Houston’s two dogs attacked her, and she wasn’t discovered until the next morning.

Video was played in the court of Houston’s interview with detectives.

Houston told detectives he and Kingsley spent most of the day watching cartoons. He also admitted to taking a shot of alcohol and smoking weed that night.

Houston told detectives he eventually fell asleep on his chair in the living room while watching TV with his daughter. He said he later woke up and made his way to the bedroom with his girlfriend.

Houston told detectives Kingsley was asleep on the couch when he went to bed and that both dogs were in their cages.

He will be sentenced on May 22.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group