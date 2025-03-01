Man convicted of setting father’s fiancée on fire, killing her avoids death penalty

BUTLER COUNTY — The man who set his father’s fiancée on fire in Butler County has avoided the death penalty, but will spend the rest of his life behind bars, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

A Butler County jury found Robbi Robinson Jr., 25, guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault in early February 2025.

The jury decided that Robinson would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Thursday, Feb. 27, according to WCPO-9 TV.

Robinson doused Brenda Scott in accelerant and set her on fire in a home on Arroyo Ridge in Fairfield Township on May 11, 2023, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Scott died from her injuries almost a month later.

During Robinson’s sentencing phase of the trial, he took the stand to express remorse and claim abandonment.

Prosecutors presented testimony from several witnesses, DNA, video, and audio recordings during the trial. Their case ultimately convinced the jury that Robinson planned and committed the crime.

“The state submits to you that the defendant, at that time, literally bottled up his anger in the form of ignitable liquids, he put on his clothes and that big puffer jacket in 70+ degree weather and that’s when he attacked Brenda,” Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Katherine Pridemore said during closing arguments last week. “He set her on fire. He set the house on fire.”

WCPO-9 TV reported that Robinson’s lawyers, David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins III, didn’t present a case during the trial.

Brewer told the jury they had no questions for most witnesses during closing arguments.

“There are facts — facts and evidence. There are interpretations of those facts and there are arguments. There are plans to give those facts and those interpretations and those arguments at a later date. What we want is this part of this case to be over with and as such we have nothing further at this point,” Brewer said.

The defense put their efforts toward the sentencing portion of the trial. They called three of Robinson’s family members to the stand and a forensic psychologist who evaluated Robinson.

The psychologist said they believe Robinson has borderline personality disorder, according to WCPO-9 TV.

Robinson’s youngest sister and mother testified for Robinson and pleaded that the jury be lenient in their sentencing recommendation.

Renee Robinson, the defendant’s mother, said he was a sweet kid who had a close relationship with his brothers and sisters as a child. She continued and said her marriage issues with Robinson’s father negatively impacted him and she failed to see the “red flags” of his alleged mental health issues.

During Robinson’s nearly 10-minute plea, he said aside from his sister, he felt neglected by his family.

“I wish my family spent more time with me. I feel like they abandoned me and I’ve felt alone for a long time. I have been in jail since May 11, 2023 — almost two years. I have spoken to two of my family members on the phone. 99% of it was with my mother and some of it was with my little sister but not in person. Nobody has come visit me in jail. Nobody has come to any of my court hearings. I am alone. As you can see now, I have no family in the court,” Robinson said.

WCPO-9 reported that Robinson kept an indifferent and almost bored appearance during his murder trial, often sharing few words with his attorneys and leaning his head in his hands.

“I made a bad decision but I am not a bad person. I’m sorry for Brenda Scott’s family. I know it’s hard but if you can find it in the bottom of your hearts to forgive me, I’m sorry ...Even if I could trade my own life to bring (Scott) back I would. I really would from the bottom of my heart,” Robinson said. “I know that I have to be punished and I take responsibility for my actions. I am sorry. Please spare my life. Please give me a sentence of life. All I want is to see my little sister again even if it takes 25, 35, 45, 50 years. All I want is to see my little sister and share moments with her.”

Robinson claimed to have had a “sexual relationship” with Scott while testifying. The allegation was not heard in the case before and prosecutors could not question him as he was not under oath.

“I was instantly regretful. That’s why I tried to put the fire out with the extinguisher,” Robinson said.

There was no evidence to support this claim, according to WCPO-9 TV.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

