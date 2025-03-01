Ohio woman’s lost art recovered months later after shipping mishap

WESTERVILLE — A Westerville woman was reunited with her lost artwork after eight months, according to our news partner WBNS 10TV. The company that mistakenly had the art made the connection after a story about the woman and her lost art by WBNS.

Qiana Williams has recovered two original pieces by Columbus artist Aminah Robinson, WBNS says.

Williams handed over the paintings to Navis Pack and Ship when she moved from Oregon to Columbus in 2024, according to WBNS.

Navis contracted a separate company, Saia LTL Freight, to drive the fragile pieces to an Ohio warehouse, according to WBNS.

According to Navis, Saia attempted to deliver the packages, but the warehouse was closed and the delivery was turned away, WBNS says.

After this, the packages were lost and the artwork was not seen again, according to WBNS.

Williams told WBNS she pushed the companies for answers, but didn’t get much help.

In November, Saia LTL Freight denied a claim from Williams for $25,000 to be reimbursed for the value of the art and the shipping, WBNS says.

The rejection letter from the company says the package was labeled as “household goods” instead of “original art,” so they could only offer her 10 cents per pound in reimbursement. WBNS says they offered to cut her a check for $4.70.

This is when WBNS ran Williams’ story on her lost art and battle with the moving companies.

On Wednesday, WBNS received a phone call from West Shore Home in Columbus after the company saw the story.

The company had been looking for the owner of the paintings. West Shore Home General Manager Lukas Razzano was able to connect with Williams and return her paintings.

“We didn’t know where they belonged, we didn’t know what they were. We knew they belonged to someone though,” said Razzano to WBNS.

Williams was very grateful when she was reunited with her paintings.

“That’s what I feel in this moment. It’s just the goodness of God,” she said.

