Double deadly fire in Miami County was intentionally set, investigators say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Miami County — A man and woman died in a duplex fire in Miami County last month and now investigators are saying it was intentionally set.

The fire happened at a duplex near Piqua, on Ziegler Road in Washington Township on Jan. 20.

Lillie Patton, 56, and Cyril Dapore, 51, were found dead inside the duplex. Miami County Coroner previously told News Center 7 that their deaths appeared to be fire-related.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce, which the State Fire Marshals Office is a division of, confirmed to News Center 7 on Friday that the fire was determined to be intentionally set.

The spokesperson also said “officials are not seeking any suspects” at this time.

The investigation into the fire remains open pending the final autopsy reports for Patton and Dapore.

