Intel delays Ohio chip manufacturing factory until at least 2030

LICKING COUNTY — Intel has again delayed the timeline for its two computer chip manufacturing facilities in central Ohio.

In a statement sent to our news partners WBNS in Columbus, Intel said it now plans to complete the construction of one of the two Licking County facilities by 2030 and the other in 2031.

Under the current timeline, operations would begin between 2030 and 2032.

“We are taking a prudent approach to ensure we complete the project in a financially responsible manner that sets up Ohio One for success well into the future,” the statement said in part.

As News Center 7 previously reported in January 2022, Ohio beat out 40 states to build Intel’s new $20 billion chip facility in Licking County.

News Center 7 was on hand for the groundbreaking for the facilities in September 2022.

As WBNS reported, operations were initially supposed to start this year but the company has since faced several construction delays. The company cited funding from the Biden administration’s CHIPS Act and business conditions as reasons for delays.

Late last year, the Biden administration reduced Intel’s federal funding for computer chip plants around the country from $8.5 billion to $7.86 billion.

