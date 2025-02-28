Pop star cancels concert shortly before taking stage in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A pop star canceled his concert shortly before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Justin Timberlake announced on social media that he went into soundcheck battling the flu, and it got the best of him.

Our news partner WBNS in Columbus said this was the final stop on the U.S. stretch of his tour.

TRENDING STORIES:

Timberlake said in an Instagram post that he was “heartbroken.”

It went out around 7:20 p.m. The concert was scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, WBNS reports.

“It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen,” the post said.

Timberlake added that those who purchased tickets would get refunds.

WBNS said that Thursday’s show was previously rescheduled for his Oct. 23 concert. That was one of several shows canceled last year after saying he was sick.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group