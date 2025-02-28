Busy road closed after rollover crash involving semi in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers had to close a busy road after a rollover crash involving a semi.

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 47 on initial reports of a rollover crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

Video and photos from the scene showed a semi-truck and trailer were overturned.

The crash was blocking State Route 47.

OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that part of State Route 47 remains closed.

It is expected to remain closed for at least another hour.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

Rollover semi on State Route 47 in Shelby Co. Photo from: Stringr

