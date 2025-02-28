Busy road closed after rollover crash involving semi in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — State troopers had to close a busy road after a rollover crash involving a semi.
The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 4700 block of State Route 47 on initial reports of a rollover crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.
Video and photos from the scene showed a semi-truck and trailer were overturned.
The crash was blocking State Route 47.
OSHP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that part of State Route 47 remains closed.
It is expected to remain closed for at least another hour.
No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.
We will update this story.
