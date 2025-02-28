Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in leg, stealing her vehicle formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of shooting his former girlfriend and stealing her vehicle has been formally charged.

Dawone Hodge, 32, was indicted Thursday on several felonies, including one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and grand theft, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

His former girlfriend previously told Dayton officers that she was at his South Williams Street residence in Aug. 2023 when he got angry.

Hodge allegedly shot her in the leg, took her SUV, and left, a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7.

Online jail records indicate that he was arrested on Feb. 17.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, according to online court records.

