Father accused of causing ‘significant injuries’ to 5 month old

DAYTON — A father is facing charges after prosecutors say he seriously injured his infant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brandon Landsiedel was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a charge of endangering children.

On Nov. 1, 2024, Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s hospital after a 5 and 1/2 month old arrived with “significant injuries,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Landsiedel, who is the child’s father and primary caregiver, said he was there when the injury happened but his explanation did not match the child’s injuries, prosecutors allege.

He is due next in court on March 6 and did not appear at his arraignment on Feb. 6, according to court documents.

Landsiedel is not currently in custody.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group