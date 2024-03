WHIO Radio's Battle of The Brackets

WHIO.com is giving you a shot at winning $1 Million if you can make the right picks with your bracket this year.

The great thing about Basketball Mayhem is it doesn’t matter if you know anything about college basketball or not. You can always pick your teams based on mascots, team colors, cities, or the flip of a coin. Just pick your winners! Who knows, you might beat all the experts and win a million dollars.

Submit your bracket below and watch the games on WHIO-TV.

Official Rules





©2023 Cox Media Group