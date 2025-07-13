Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at airport, police say

ATLANTA, Georgia — A man trying to catch a flight to Brazil was arrested after authorities found nearly $3 million worth of drugs in his bags, according to our sister station, WSB-2 TV.

Police made the discovery at the Atlanta airport on June 28.

Authorities said Atlanta police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of THC extracted products and marijuana while searching the luggage.

The passenger, identified as Vance Ray Randolph, was flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Police said they found the following items:

12.35 pounds of THC wax

34.39 pounds of hashish

4.6 pounds of marijuana

1.21 pounds of pasty marijuana

The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million, police said.

Randolph was arrested and faces drug violation charges. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

