Passenger hid nearly $3 million in drugs inside luggage at airport, police say

ATLANTA, Georgia — A man trying to catch a flight to Brazil was arrested after authorities found nearly $3 million worth of drugs in his bags, according to our sister station, WSB-2 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police made the discovery at the Atlanta airport on June 28.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officers locate body believed to be missing 8-year-old boy; Person of interest in custody
- Former children’s hospital chaplain detained by ICE in Ohio
- Browns rookie, former Ohio State RB, arrested in Florida
Authorities said Atlanta police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a large amount of THC extracted products and marijuana while searching the luggage.
The passenger, identified as Vance Ray Randolph, was flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport headed to Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Police said they found the following items:
- 12.35 pounds of THC wax
- 34.39 pounds of hashish
- 4.6 pounds of marijuana
- 1.21 pounds of pasty marijuana
The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.97 million, police said.
Randolph was arrested and faces drug violation charges. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group