Browns rookie, former Ohio State RB, arrested in Florida

A Cleveland Browns rookie and former Ohio State standout was arrested in Florida on Saturday.

Browns rookie running back, Quinshon Judkins, was booked on touch or strike/battery/domestic violence charges, according to Broward County Jail records.

He was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns with no. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

TMZ reports the arrest happened Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Details of his arrest are currently unknown.

Judkins played one year at Ohio State. He rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns as part of the Buckeyes’ national championship team.

He previously played at Ole Miss from 2022-23.

CBS affiliate, WOIO-TV, reports that Judkins has signed his rookie contract with the Browns.

A Browns spokesperson said that the team is “aware and gathering more information.”

